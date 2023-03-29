Celebrate spring by crafting the perfect cheeseboard

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Easter is coming up quickly, and that means lots of family gatherings. If you want to bring a dish to pass that will impress, but you’re not sure where to start, the experts at The Milk Merchant say they’re here to help.

Owner Mary Gallagher invited Sunrise 7 anchor Erinn Taylor into the shop to learn how to craft the perfect cheeseboard.

“We like to start with three to five cheeses,” she explained. “We like to incorporate some fresh fruit. We like herbs to add a little accent. You’ve got candied nuts, some Marcona almonds.”

When it comes to choosing your cheeses, Gallagher says her staff is happy to help.

“If they just tell us how many people...who they’re serving and what kind of tastes they have, we can help them,” she said. “And you can also pre-sample anything. So you’re never gonna go home with something that you open up and don’t like the taste of because you can taste things ahead of time.”

The Milk Merchant also offers classes to help beginners get their feet wet in the world of charcuterie.

On April 20, they’re offering a Perfect Pairing class featuring women winemakers, and on April 27 they’re hosting a workshop where you’ll get to make your own wooden charcuterie board.

“We’re going to actually take raw wood, sand, stain, and finish the board,” Gallagher said. “So you’ll go home with a nice finished wooden board.”

