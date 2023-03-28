Wisconsin Women’s Council celebrates 40th anniversary and women’s history

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In recognition of the 40th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Women’s Council and Women’s History Month, a celebratory reception was held on March 23 at the Wisconsin Executive Residence.

Gov. Evers, First Lady Kathy Evers, and Lt. Gov. Rodriguez were joined by current and former Council members, cabinet agency leaders, legislators, and Women’s Council partners and supporters to mark the occasion.

“Tony and I look toward working with the Council on future efforts to advance gender equity and empower women in our great state,” First Lady Evers said. She also congratulated Lt. Gov. Rodriguez on her appointment to the Women’s Council as Gov. Evers recently appointed the Lieutenant Governor to serve as his designee on the council.

Lt. Gov. Rodriguez stated, “As we come together to honor and reflect upon the achievements of Wisconsin women and the Wisconsin Women’s Council, we also renew our commitment to continuing the progress of generations of extraordinary women to keep moving Wisconsin forward.”

The Women’s Council also paid tribute to the legacy of the late Governor Tony Earl, who established the Women’s Council by Executive Order on February 1, 1983.

Roberta Gassman, former policy advisor to Gov. Earl and founding designee to the council, provided remarks in honor of Gov. Earl, “Governor Tony Earl to his core, then and throughout his entire life was committed to fairness, equity, justice, and doing what was right. He was the finest of public servants. He, like the Women’s Council, leaves a legacy of making Wisconsin a better place for all.”

Women’s Council Chair Denise Gaumer Hutchison added, “When we are all involved by providing the power to lift women and girls, we will enact lasting change that is so desperately needed because, together, we cultivate our confidence and voice because our potential is not limited to our gender – we can be treated equally because we are equal.”

The Women’s Council looks forward to 40 more years of its work promoting initiatives that empower women in Wisconsin, serving as a clearinghouse for information on programs and resources, conducting research, and promoting unique partnerships to further women’s social and economic equality.

For more information about the Wisconsin Women’s Council, visit womenscouncil.wi.gov.

