Wisconsin DWD to hold webinar for state teens seeking jobs

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development(DWD)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - April marks a significant uptick in job-seeking activities for teens, and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has planned a month-long “Welcome to the Workforce” outreach initiative for students, parents, and employers.

Teens are an important part of Wisconsin’s labor force, with nearly 60% of state teens aged 16-19 working.

DWD kicks off Welcome to the Workforce on April 4 with a virtual panel discussion from 2-3 p.m. featuring representatives from the U.S. Department of Labor, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Equal Rights and Youth Apprenticeship programs. You can egister for the panel here.

This effort to educate students, parents, and employers on their rights and responsibilities comes as Gov. Tony Evers declares April, “Welcome to the Workforce Month” with a proclamation marking key historical achievements in regulating child labor.

“The Welcome to the Workforce webinar and speaker series will help teens, parents, and employers understand the rights, roles, and responsibilities covering those just starting in the workforce. The sessions also will touch on ensuring safety at work and keeping school a priority when classes are in session,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek.

Following the April 4 panel discussion, DWD will partner with community stakeholders to educate parents and students on minor worker rights, and employers on their responsibilities when employing minors. The outreach will occur through job fairs, educational forums, and other events. Requests for DWD speakers on the Welcome to the Workforce topic may be sent to erinfo@dwd.wisconsin.gov.

“Important life skills can be learned on the job and the participation of teens in the workforce helps businesses succeed while our economy thrives,” added Pechacek.

DWD continues to improve its customer service offerings for young workers and employers to expand the state’s talent pool. Work permits are required for employing minors under 16 years of age. Exceptions are jobs in agriculture or domestic service work.

“Work permits are a vital tool to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of minor workers,” said Equal Rights Bureau Director Matt White.

Employers, students, and their parents should know that Wisconsin, like the federal government, has rules that determine how long younger employees can work and when. Students of any age cannot work during school hours unless they are youth apprentices participating in a school-based work training program.

A work permit is needed for employees under the age of 16. Exceptions are jobs in agriculture or domestic service work. State and federal laws also permit minors 12 and up to work up to seven days per week in the delivery of newspapers, as caddies, and in agriculture. In most other types of labor, minors under 16 may only work six days a week.

As the school year winds down, DWD wants to remind everyone of labor standards for younger workers that promote a safe and productive work environment year-round.

For more information, visit the Wisconsin Employment of Minors Guide. DWD has also created a video library featuring frequently asked questions about teens in the workplace.

