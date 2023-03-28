News and First Alert Weather App
Teen found safe in Wood County following search using K9 and drones

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BABCOCK, Wis. (WSAW) - A 14-year-old who became lost in a wooded area near Babcock was found safely following a 2-hour search.

The teen was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities were told the teen was missing one hour at that point.

The search involved people on foot, a drone and a Wood County K-9. The teen was found around 8:30 p.m.

Crews from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Remington Fire and Pittsville EMS assisted.

