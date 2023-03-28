News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police clear scene in Merrill, say incident was not a standoff

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill police have just confirmed that the incident was not a standoff in Merrill Tuesday, but suspect it could be a domestic violence incident. One individual involved is reported to have been making threats to the other.

No arrests have been made, but police suspect alcohol is involved. The Merrill police said there is no longer any threat to the public.

The incident happened at a home in Merrill near Grand Avenue and State Street and caused several roads to close. The area was cleared by police within about two hours.

People living in the area confirmed that police were in and around the neighborhood of 409 State St., but could not confirm if that is the house the incident is taking place at.

The Merrill Police Department was able to confirm the standoff situation and says to avoid the area or stay inside your home. Lieutenant Corey Bennett stated that Lieutenant Pete Borchardt and Captain Dale Bacher are at the scene right now. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is assisting as well.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was unavailable for comment.

This is a developing story.

Reported location of Merrill standoff near Grand Ave and State St.
Reported location of Merrill standoff near Grand Ave and State St.(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley King, 31
Bond set at $250,000 for Langlade County woman charged with child sexual assault
Maple Hollow has done a few small batches to start off the syrup season.
Maple syrup season starting off in a sticky situation
Town of Texas Fire responds to crash on County Road WW on Tuesday, March 28
Multiple people injured following crash north of Wausau
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

The DNR says more than a dozen grass fires have been reported around the state already this year
Spring means the start of grass fire season in Wisconsin
Evers is allocating another $775K for the program in his budget proposal
Gov. Evers checks out virtual logging equipment at UWSP Forestry Center
Northcentral Technical College has a new robot.
Northcentral Technical College dawns a new day with new manufacturing robot
The system is designed to train students on the industry of 4.0 which is the next wave of...
NTC unveils new manufacturing robot