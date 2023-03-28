Police clear scene in Merrill, say incident was not a standoff

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill police have just confirmed that the incident was not a standoff in Merrill Tuesday, but suspect it could be a domestic violence incident. One individual involved is reported to have been making threats to the other.

No arrests have been made, but police suspect alcohol is involved. The Merrill police said there is no longer any threat to the public.

The incident happened at a home in Merrill near Grand Avenue and State Street and caused several roads to close. The area was cleared by police within about two hours.

People living in the area confirmed that police were in and around the neighborhood of 409 State St., but could not confirm if that is the house the incident is taking place at.

The Merrill Police Department was able to confirm the standoff situation and says to avoid the area or stay inside your home. Lieutenant Corey Bennett stated that Lieutenant Pete Borchardt and Captain Dale Bacher are at the scene right now. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is assisting as well.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was unavailable for comment.

This is a developing story.

Reported location of Merrill standoff near Grand Ave and State St. (WSAW)

