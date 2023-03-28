Rib Mountain adds second sheriff deputy to tackle increased traffic volume

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Rib Mountain is one of the busiest places in northcentral Wisconsin as people from across the area come to shop and eat.

The conversation about adding an additional sheriff deputy in Rib Mountain has been going on for years. It started in 2021 when money was put into the budget and now, it is officially happening.

There is currently only one sheriff working in Rib Mountain and that’s Deputy Matt Mielkee. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office helped out when needed, but Rib Mountain Town Administrator Gaylene Rhoden said the population is growing and they need more coverage.

“They can get a direct line to that particular deputy and also in return the sheriff’s department now has a dedicated officer that they can use those resources on other parts of the county that are needed,” said Rhoden.

Deputy Mielkee said one of the reasons he needs another deputy is because of the high traffic volume. He stated that traffic gets pretty busy, especially on weekends, and a high volume of traffic coupled with drivers speeding leads to increased crashes and accidents.

Rib Mountain hopes the new deputy will begin patrolling in July and Rhoden said conversations about a third deputy could begin soon.

