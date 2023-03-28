Registration open for city clean-up event, ‘Green & Clean’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for the annual initiative to clean up Wausau and surrounding communities.

Ghidorzi Green and Clean is Saturday, April 22. Teams must sign up by April 7 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.

On the day of the event, participants can join the Ghidorzi Green and Clean kickoff at Corporate Cove, which includes donuts and Starbucks coffee. Or you may report directly to the cleanup site you selected when you registered.

The week leading up to the event, volunteers may pick up their official supply kit which includes a free safety green T-shirt for each registered participant, trash bags, gloves and printed site maps at the Ghidorzi corporate office in the Union Station Building at 2100 Stewart Avenue, Suite 300, from Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Or you may pick up your items at the Event Kickoff on April 22.

More than 33 tons of trash have been removed during the event’s history. Organizers said it’s a great way to celebrate Earth Day and engage in a healthy outdoor activity in support of our community.

