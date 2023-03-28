News and First Alert Weather App
Pointers take doubleheader from Platteville to split overall series

UWSP racked up 19 runs in game one of the twin bill in Wisconsin Rapids
By Ben Helwig
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second straight day, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Platteville met for a doubleheader of baseball games in Wisconsin Rapids. Monday’s action saw a flip of the script as the Pointers owned both games after the Pioneers took both games Sunday. UWSP earns a series split with the Pioneers by taking Monday’s games 19-6 and 4-2 respectively.

Game one was an offensive explosion by the visitors on the scoreboard. UWSP uncorked for 19 runs on 19 hits including four home runs. The biggest inning came in the eight as the Pointers put up eight in the frame, highlighted by a three-run blast off the bat of Jakob Boos. Anthony Tomczak also showed out at the plate, finishing the game 4-4 with four runs scored and three RBI.

Game two of the day had less offense, but a similar result for the Pointers as they won 4-2. The sixth inning was the difference-maker for UWSP in this one. With the game tied at 2-2, Trent Van Ess smacked a two-run homer to break the level score. SPASH grad JD Schultz tossed eight innings in the win, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out four. Sidney Ferry picked up the save in the ninth.

The Pointers split the WIAC-opening series two games apiece over the two doubleheaders. They’re next in action Wednesday against UW-Oshkosh, a game that will also be played in Wisconsin Rapids.

UW-Stevens Point vs. UW-Platteville
Bassett Ambulance Crash
UW-Stevens Point vs. UW-Platteville Baseball
