Merrill PD K-9 Dasty, back on duty after recovering from blastomycosis

Dasty was diagnosed in early March and received 24/7 care including oxygen in his recovery
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Since September, Merrill Police Department K-9 Dasty and Officer Josh McCaskill have been side-by-side, but in early March, Dasty was diagnosed with blastomycosis, rocking McCaskill’s world.

“It’s a pretty good kick in the gut,” said McCaskill. “People are aware that we lost an officer actually, Officer Riley Kurst, passed away from blastomycosis. So your head immediately goes to the worst.”

After showing symptoms of immobility and weight loss, Dasty received 24/7 care, including oxygen use, creating a significant void in the department.

“That K-9 is like one of us,” said Lieutenant Pete Borchard, Merrill Police Department. “There’s a picture of Dasty on the wall of the break room, we treat Dasty just like a regular officer.”

“He has his job the same as my job here,” said McCaskill. “He’s very beneficial, so to lose his ability and availability, during that time frame, kind of puts things on hold.”

After plenty of recovery and uncertainty, the Merrill Police Department not only got back their lone K-9 back, but McCaskill got back a man’s best friend. “As much as he’s a tool to be used on the job, he’s a member of the department’s family, he’s a member of my family,” added McCaskill. “It’s pretty special to have him back.”

Dasty is still undergoing several tests and receiving medication. McCaskill stated the community’s support has been special.

If you’d like to support Dasty’s recovery, donations can be made to the Merrill Police Department K-9 Program through their Paypal account at corey.bennett@ci.merrill.wi.us.

