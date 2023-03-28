News and First Alert Weather App
Merrill man charged with OWI crash that killed boy plead not guilty

John Lahti, 41
John Lahti, 41(Lincoln County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year-old Merrill man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty.

John Lahti is charged with eight felonies including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The crash happened on Sept. 17, 2022 on Highway 17 near Sunrise Road.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, Lahti’s pickup crossed the centerline while driving south on Highway 17. It struck another pick-up head-on.

According to State Patrol, four people were in the other truck. The driver, a 42-year-old Gleason man, and a 9-year-old female passenger from Gleason were taken to a Merrill hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 37-year-old Gleason woman, suffered critical injuries and was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The fourth passenger, an 8-year-old Gleason boy, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

According to court documents, the boy was seated in the backseat on the passenger’s side at the time of the crash. He was rushed to Aspirus Merrill Hospital where the initial plan was to stabilize him, and then airlift him to a specialized pediatric trauma facility. However, he died approximately one hour after arriving at the hospital.

Lahti was traveling with two dogs at the time of the crash. After being medically cleared, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Lahti was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

A preliminary breath test showed Lahti blew a .290. That’s more than 3 1/2 times over the legal limit for driving. According to court documents, investigators located a liter brandy bottle that was slightly over half full. The cap was unsealed.

Lahti initially denied drinking but later said he had been at a friend’s and the bowling alley.

Lahti had a previous OWI conviction from 2004.

Lahti remains in the Lincoln County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond. A clerical court appearance is scheduled for May 11.

