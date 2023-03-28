News and First Alert Weather App
Kronenwetter PD names first ever full-time female police officer

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Kronenwetter Police Department has continued to make major strides this year, by making history. For the first time ever, the department hired a female officer.

After being named the first-ever, full-time female police officer for the Kronenwetter Police Department, Mariah Guyer is breaking barriers, but this isn’t the first time she’s putting on a uniform. She served several years on the Stratford Fire Department.

“I’m really excited. The amount of love and support I’ve gotten through the community means so much to me already, it just shows how great everyone is,” said Officer Guyer.

Guyer is in the final stretch of the police academy at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids where she’ll graduate in May and begin field training for her new department shortly after.

Police Chief Terry McHugh said having Guying on the force gives the department a broader capacity to do its job. “Especially on sensitive crimes, it’s very helpful for the department to have a female officer.

It warms her heart to be able to serve the Kronenwetter community. “Community-oriented and community-first, that was a big thing for me. I really wanted to be part of a police department that is active within their community,” added Guyer. “Not just doing law enforcement stuff, but interactions in schools is just something that really drew me into their department.”

