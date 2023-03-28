Gov. Evers visits UWSP- Stevens Point to highlight sustainablity workforce practices

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers visited the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point on Tuesday to highlight his efforts aimed at promoting sustainability. He said it’s a focus of his 2023-25 budget proposal.

He wants to combat climate change while providing the training people in Wisconsin need to meet the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce needs.

Evers toured equipment from UWSP’s Forestry Center. The Wisconsin Forestry Center received a Workforce Innovation Grant last year for their Forest Industry Workforce Recruitment & Development Initiative.

According to a news release, the governor’s budget builds on this work by providing $775,000 for the development of a forestry industry strategic plan and roadmap, which will help to retain existing businesses, identify new market opportunities, and drive innovation.

The budget also includes an additional $500,000 over the biennium for both the Wisconsin Institute for Sustainable Technology at UW-Stevens Point and the Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology, and Apprenticeship Center at Mid-State Technical College to further support their critical work in building out Wisconsin’s forestry and paper industry workforce.

