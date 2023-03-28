First Alert Weather: Temperature swings & thunderstorms in the forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front sliding in Tuesday could trigger a few scattered snowflakes overnight, followed by a 10-degree high temperature drop for Wednesday. Temperatures continue to swing throughout the work week. A widespread weather maker arrives Thursday through Saturday, bringing thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and snow for certain areas.

Widespread weather maker arrives on Thursday and to last through Saturday (WSAW)

Sunshine on tap to start the work day Tuesday. A cold front moving through the Badger State will allow for slightly breezier winds, and increasing cloud cover during the afternoon or evening. High temperatures will vary depending on how much cloud cover some areas see. Highs ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s. Some scattered snow possible Tuesday evening starting in the Northwoods. Scattered snow could track through Central Wisconsin during the overnight hours and early Wednesday morning. Minimal snow accumulations expected, anywhere from a trace up to an inch of fresh snow accumulations.

Scattered snow showers to develop Tuesday evening over the northwoods (WSAW)

Scattered snow could track through Central Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Expect cooler highs Wednesday, in the low 30s in wake of the cold front. Winds will be breezier, gusting up to 25 mph. Clouds will be possible during the morning, with some clearing skies during the afternoon. A lifrting low pressure system arrives Thursday, pushing a warm front through the state. This will help bring high temperatures back into the 40s Thursday and Friday. However, the front is expected to trigger a widespread weather maker for much of the state.

General risk for thunderstorms on Thursday. Storms not expected to be severe at this time, (WSAW)

A widespread weather maker moves in Thursday afternoon (WSAW)

Most areas can expect to see rain and thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon or evening, while areas over the north will be cooler, seeing more of a wintry mix. Localized heavy rainfall possible from Thursday night through Friday. Additional rounds for thunderstorms possible in spots for Friday. We do not expect thunderstorms Thursday and Friday to become severe at this time. However, these non-severe thunderstorms still poses a threat to possible localized flooding from heavy rainfall, and possible strong winds.

Snow across the northern half, rain and thunderstorms over central and southern Wisconsin Thursday night (WSAW)

Widespread and heavy rainfall with possible thunderstorms overnight into early Friday morning (WSAW)

Temperatures will cool down from Friday night through Saturday, where widespread rainfall for much of the region could switchover to widespread snowfall. Snow could continue through Saturday morning for the region, clearing out at some point during the day as the system is expected to track east out of the state. Hard to pinpoint how much snowfall this system could produce for the region, but keep in mind, this system will start off as widespread heavy rainfall for most areas before switching over to snowfall.

Rain showers to continue into Friday morning (WSAW)

Widespread rainfall and thunderstorms Friday evening, switching over to snow (WSAW)

Snow clearing out Saturday morning (WSAW)

