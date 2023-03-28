News and First Alert Weather App
Fire Chief: Candle to blame for fire at Schofield duplex

Crews respond to fire on 1400 block of Grand Avenue in Schofield
Crews respond to fire on 1400 block of Grand Avenue in Schofield(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured while attempting to put out a fire at a duplex on Tuesday morning.

Riverside Fire Chief Rob Bowen said crews responded to a home on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue in Schofield around 6:20 a.m. Bowen said the fire was started by a candle. Bowen said the candle tipped over and spread to memory foam bedding.

One person in the duplex received burns to their face and hair, but did not seek medical care.

Bowen said the home’s construction of lath and plaster walls helped slow the spread of the fire.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department responded to provide assistance. Crews left the scene around 8:45 a.m.

