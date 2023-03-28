Eat healthy with recipes from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers’ Association during National Nutrition Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Peel back the truth during National Nutrition Month and discover a seriously healthy vegetable. One medium-sized potato has just 110 calories, is fat-free, provides 45 percent of your daily value of vitamin C, and when eaten with the skin, has more potassium than a banana.

Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning with a couple of healthy recipes for the whole family to enjoy.

Parmesan Encrusted Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs yellow potatoes halved

1 quart vegetable stock

1 lemon sliced

4 cloves garlic

1 Tbsp salt

2 cups grated parmesan cheese

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp parsley chopped

thyme for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Gather all ingredients and equipment needed.

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Rinse and peel the potatoes, cut into halves.

In a pot, add vegetable stock, sliced lemon, garlic, and yellow potato halves, and turn on the heat to high and bring to a boil. Then reduce to a simmer and cook potatoes for 30 minutes or until fork tender. Drain potatoes and shake off excess liquid and let cool slightly.

On a non-stick baking sheet/tray, drizzle olive oil and parmesan cheese evenly, place potato halves flat side down, and place in preheated oven for 15 minutes or until parmesan cheese gets crisped and light golden in color.

Remove the baking tray from the oven and let cool slightly; using a flat spatula, carefully lift off the potatoes and place them on the serving dish or platter, flat side up, and garnish with chopped parsley and thyme.

Tri-Colored Roasted Potatoes with Harissa Sauce

INGREDIENTS

1 lb small red potatoes

1 lb small yellow potatoes

1 lb small purple potatoes

4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp cumin

¼ tsp black pepper

Harissa Sauce

½ cup mayo or vegan mayo

2-3 tsp Harissa to taste

1 tsp smoked paprika

3-4 Tbsp water to achieve the right consistency

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Wash the potatoes well and dry them. Cut them into ½-inch chunks.

Place the cut potatoes in a large bowl. Add the olive oil, salt, smoked paprika, cumin and black pepper. Toss well until all potatoes are well coated with the oil and spices.

Transfer the potatoes to the lined baking sheet, making sure to also pour on any oil and liquid remaining at the bottom of the bowl. Bake for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

Harissa Sauce

Combine all ingredients except for the water, in a medium bowl. Whisk in the water, one tablespoon at a time, until well incorporated (the sauce should have the consistency of a thin ranch dressing).

To serve, pour the sauce over warm potatoes or serve the sauce on the side.

