City of Wausau holds public discussion on future of empty Thomas Street lots

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The discussion surrounding the development of East Thomas Street continued Monday night as the city held a meeting in an effort to hear the community’s feedback.

Their plan is to build affordable housing on the empty lots with the help of grants. Residents and other citizens filled out a visual preference survey to give their input on what the houses should consist of. The feedback was generally positive but not without its concerns.

Development Director Liz Brodek said the city is aware of some concerns over potential environmental impacts as well as driving and parking concerns. “I was surprised by some of the stuff that came up, and really pleasantly surprised by it because it showed a level of concern and care for the neighborhood,” she added.

The city knows it will be a long process of meetings and feedback until plans are finalized. The earliest start for breaking ground would be 2024.

There is another visual preference survey meeting scheduled for April 5 at Riverside Park.

