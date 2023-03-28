News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

City of Wausau holds public discussion on future of empty Thomas Street lots

City holds public discussion on empty East Thomas Street lots.
City holds public discussion on empty East Thomas Street lots.(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The discussion surrounding the development of East Thomas Street continued Monday night as the city held a meeting in an effort to hear the community’s feedback.

Their plan is to build affordable housing on the empty lots with the help of grants. Residents and other citizens filled out a visual preference survey to give their input on what the houses should consist of. The feedback was generally positive but not without its concerns.

Development Director Liz Brodek said the city is aware of some concerns over potential environmental impacts as well as driving and parking concerns. “I was surprised by some of the stuff that came up, and really pleasantly surprised by it because it showed a level of concern and care for the neighborhood,” she added.

The city knows it will be a long process of meetings and feedback until plans are finalized. The earliest start for breaking ground would be 2024.

There is another visual preference survey meeting scheduled for April 5 at Riverside Park.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow showers early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Can’t shake winter temperatures and risks of more flakes flying
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ohio after an altercation involving two...
2 teens in custody after officer dragged by car, police say
Ashley King, 31
Bond set at $250,000 for Langlade County woman charged with child sexual assault
Highs will be running below average in the days ahead.
First Alert Weather: Watching for more messy weather in the new week
How cash bail laws are at stake on Wisconsin’s April ballot

Latest News

Dasty playing with Merrill PD officer and carrier, Josh McCaskill.
Merrill PD K-9 Dasty, back on duty after recovering from blastomycosis
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Ashley King, 31
Bond set at $250,000 for Langlade County woman charged with child sexual assault
This is a Rib Mountain Deputy car.
Rib Mountain adds second sheriff deputy to tackle increased traffic volume