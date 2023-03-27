Woman arrested in connection to Jefferson County newborn’s death

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 39-year-old woman is in the Jefferson County Jail after authorities linked to do a newborn death case.

Police found the newborn’s body in a field in Whitewater on March 4. The baby, a boy, was found in a plastic bag inside of a cardboard box, wrapped in a t-shirt and not wearing any other clothes, according to WISC-TV.

According to WDJT-TV, authorities are recommending the woman be charged with concealing the death of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer. Additional charges may follow.

The investigation is ongoing.

