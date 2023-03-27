UWSP baseball drops doubleheader to UW-Platteville

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The U-W Stevens Point baseball team opened WIAC play Sunday, just not in the fashion they hoped to. The Pointers dropped both games of a doubleheader to UW-Platteville 6-4 and 9-5.

A home series for the Pioneers, the games were moved to Wisconsin Rapids due to weather. On a blustery day in Wood County, the offenses came out, starting in game one. Platteville came out strong to start the day with a five-run first inning. Despite the first career collegiate homer for Kamden Oliver, the Pointers couldn’t overcome the early deficit and lost game one 6-4.

In game two, the Pointers struck first, thanks to an Oliver sac fly in the first. However, a three-run second inning by the Pioneers gave them a lead, something they wouldn’t surrender. Jakob Boos did notch a two-RBI double in the game, but a strong offensive effort late by the home side resulted in UWP pulling away and winning 9-5.

The two teams will play in another doubleheader Monday, once again in Wisconsin Rapids. The first game is set to begin at 12:00 p.m.

