Springtime means baby animals are back at Govin’s Lambing Barn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It is officially spring which also means it is the season of baby animals.

Govin’s Lambing Barn in Menomonie is back for the 18th season. For the first three weeks of April people can come check out lambs, piglets, and goats from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, weather permitting, guests can also check out pony rides for $6.50 and a giant slide for $3 for one ride and $10 for unlimited.

Tickets to visit Govin’s can be purchased at the farm at $15 per person for entrance before 12 p.m. and $13 per person after 12 p.m. Children 23 months or younger get in for free.

Govin’s will be closed on Sunday, April 9 to celebrate Easter. However they will be open on:

Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, April 7 and Saturday April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmer, John Govin, said people of different ages are typically drawn to different animals in the bar.

““Interaction with the under five crowd are the baby chicks because they can pick them up on their own,” Govin said. “I’d say the older folks we can just let people into our goat pen they can pick up a goat sit out in the yard, sit on a bench, hold a goat and it will fall asleep in your lap.”

Govin said after 18 years his favorite part of running the barn is teaching people about agriculture.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.