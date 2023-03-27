News and First Alert Weather App
LIVE: 3 students, 2 adults, shooter at Tennessee school dead, authorities say

LIVE FEED, MAY BE GRAPHIC LANGUAGE/CONTENT - Police responded to a shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville. (WSMV, Local News Live)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Three students and two adults have been killed in the shooting, and the shooter is also dead, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

All three children had gunshot wounds, officials said. The students were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, the Associated Press reported.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed there was an active shooter at the private Christian school, and the shooter died after being “engaged by” police

Nashville Fire Department confirmed multiple patients via Twitter. The fire department said they responded to an “active aggressor.”

Students walked to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars. They walked to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents, the Associated Press reported.

The Covenant School is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years, has 33 teachers, and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

