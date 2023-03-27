News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Registration for Merrill’s ‘Summer Playground’ begins April 1

(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration will begin Saturday, April 1 for the Merrill Park and Recreation summer playground program.

Merrill Park and Recreation offers a Summer Playground program for children in grades K-5. The program runs from Monday, June 5 to Friday, Aug. 11. Hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The first chance to sign-up is at the Children’s Festival. The cost for residents and non-residents is $50 per week per child, which includes bus fare and admission to the Bierman Aquatic Center.

The Children’s Festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Smith Center, 1100 Marc Drive, in Merrill.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow showers early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Can’t shake winter temperatures and risks of more flakes flying
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ohio after an altercation involving two...
2 teens in custody after officer dragged by car, police say
Highs will be running below average in the days ahead.
First Alert Weather: Watching for more messy weather in the new week
How cash bail laws are at stake on Wisconsin’s April ballot
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death

Latest News

Identifying, protecting against Emerald Ash Borer
DNR encourages property owners to protect ash trees against emerald ash borer
Mid-State - Health Care Training Grant.
Mid-State, partners to be awarded nearly $5M for health care training grant
Police lights
Woman arrested in connection to Jefferson County newborn’s death
City of Marshfield
Marshfield prepared for April 4 election, Easter events