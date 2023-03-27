Registration for Merrill’s ‘Summer Playground’ begins April 1

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration will begin Saturday, April 1 for the Merrill Park and Recreation summer playground program.

Merrill Park and Recreation offers a Summer Playground program for children in grades K-5. The program runs from Monday, June 5 to Friday, Aug. 11. Hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The first chance to sign-up is at the Children’s Festival. The cost for residents and non-residents is $50 per week per child, which includes bus fare and admission to the Bierman Aquatic Center.

The Children’s Festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Smith Center, 1100 Marc Drive, in Merrill.

