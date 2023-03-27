News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mid-State, partners to be awarded nearly $5M for health care training grant

Mid-State - Health Care Training Grant.
Mid-State - Health Care Training Grant.(Mid-State)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College was among four partnering technical colleges recently awarded a $4.9 million Strengthening Community College Training grant by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Mid-State’s total share of the award will be about $1 million. The award is one of 15 grants totaling $50 million to help 15 community colleges in 14 states improve equitable access to training for good-paying jobs.

Joining with Mid-State in the consortium were Chippewa Valley Technical College, Northwood Technical College, and Western Technical College. The partners also worked with area workforce development boards, employers, and school districts to develop the four-year project, which aims to improve access to healthcare training for rural, underserved populations.

“Addressing the demand for health care workers, especially in rural areas, was a driving goal of this project,” said Dr. Bobbi Damrow, Mid-State’s vice president of Workforce Development & Community Relations. “Mid-State’s focus will be on providing opportunities for underserved populations in our district.”

Damrow added, “One example supported by this grant is the collaboration of health care faculty throughout the region to publish an open educational resource medical terminology textbook for students, which will reduce the cost of training for a new career.”

Mid-State Director of Development Micki Dirks-Luebbe shared that other key grant activities for Mid-State will include developing a high-school healthcare academy with rural high schools in the district, hiring a CNA instructor, and launching a community care paramedic program, which is a high-demand career, especially in rural communities.

“This project demonstrates the strong collaboration within the Wisconsin Technical College System to pursue timely and necessary solutions to workforce challenges,” said Dr. Shelly Mondeik, Mid-State president. “It also shows Mid-State’s commitment to the district we serve, including our rural communities and underserved populations, through opportunities that will support economic mobility for individuals interested in a career in health care.”

For more information on the grant and the full U.S. Department of Labor report along with grant recipients, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow showers early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Can’t shake winter temperatures and risks of more flakes flying
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ohio after an altercation involving two...
2 teens in custody after officer dragged by car, police say
Highs will be running below average in the days ahead.
First Alert Weather: Watching for more messy weather in the new week
How cash bail laws are at stake on Wisconsin’s April ballot
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death

Latest News

Identifying, protecting against Emerald Ash Borer
DNR encourages property owners to protect ash trees against emerald ash borer
Registration for Merrill’s ‘Summer Playground’ begins April 1
Police lights
Woman arrested in connection to Jefferson County newborn’s death
City of Marshfield
Marshfield prepared for April 4 election, Easter events