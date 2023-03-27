Marshfield prepared for April 4 election, Easter events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin spring election is Tuesday, April 4 and the city of Marshfield has a number of items on the ballot. Plus, Easter is right around the corner and Marshfield has plenty of events planned. Mayor Lois TeStrake stopped by Sunrise 7 for an update on all things Marshfield.

April Election

In-person voting began March 21 in Marshfield, voting hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 to 12 p.m. on Fridays. For those voting absentee, bring an ID and you can take your ballot home. TeStrake said to mail in your ballot by March 30 to ensure your vote counts on April 4.

There are two referendums on the April ballot. The Marshfield School District referendum is $99.5M and the money will be used for remodeling buildings and capital maintenance.

“The [high school] building is 50 years old, it’s time to renovate. Out with the old and in with the new. Obviously, modern technology forces us to do more,” TeStrake said.

There’s also a Safety referendum through the police and fire departments. The fire department is looking for nine additional firefighters. The police department needs one more police officer to fill their department with 40 officers. The police department is in need of a full-time specialist since theirs retired. TeStrake said with the budget cuts, it’s currently not in the budget to hire additional personnel at the departments.

Easter Events

April 1 there will be an Easter egg hunt at Wenzel Plaza in downtown Marshfield from 10-11:30 a.m.

April 15, there will be an event called ‘Be the Bunny Enrichment Eggstravaganza’ taking place at the Wildwood Zoo. TeStrake said people will be able to hide Easter egg baskets filled with treats for the animals to find and enjoy.

Hub City Ice Cream will also be opening April 1 at 4:30 p.m.

