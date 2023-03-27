First Alert Weather: Cool down mid-week to be followed by a widespread weather maker

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Quiet weather on tap for the start of the new work week. A weak cold front mid-week will allow temperatures to take a dip back near freezing, with chances for some scattered snow. We’re tracking a potential widespread weather maker to arrive by the end of the work week coming in as a rain and snow system.

Clear skies to start the morning off Monday, giving away to plenty of sunshine. Clouds will try to filter in for the afternoon, mixing with sunshine. High temperatures staying consistent for now in the low to mid-40s. Clouds continuing to increase overnight into Tuesday as a weak cold front tracks into the region through Wednesday. Highs cooler Tuesday, in the upper 30s to low 40s and slightly breezy. Even cooler mid-week with highs dropping back near freezing. A chance for the cold front to trigger a few scattered snow showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will be rather minimal during this time, up to an inch of fresh snow.

A warm front slips back in by Thursday, increasing temperatures for the end of the work week. Highs back in the low to mid-40s. The frontal system could bring a widespread weather maker to the region. As of now, forecast models tracking the system in first as rainfall by Thursday afternoon or evening.

Widespread rain could continue through Friday, switching over to snow at some point during the night when temperatures cool down. Long range forecast models indicating this system producing 1-2 inches of precipitation.

