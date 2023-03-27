Bond set at $250,000 for Langlade County woman charged with child sexual assault

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $250,000 for a 31-year-old Pearson woman charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Ashley King appeared in Langlade County Circuit Court on Monday. Court documents state a 14-year-old reported having a sexual encounter with King in February.

A judge has given her until April 17 to obtain an attorney. She’s been ordered to not contact the boy and surrender her passport.

