Bond set at $250,000 for Langlade County woman charged with child sexual assault

Ashley King, 31
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $250,000 for a 31-year-old Pearson woman charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Ashley King appeared in Langlade County Circuit Court on Monday. Court documents state a 14-year-old reported having a sexual encounter with King in February.

A judge has given her until April 17 to obtain an attorney. She’s been ordered to not contact the boy and surrender her passport.

