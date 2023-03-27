News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Aspiro announces fundraising success, orders new buses

Aspiro recovering
Aspiro recovering
By Jason Zimmerman and Kristyn Allen
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aspiro had a major announcement Monday morning. The organization said it’s raised enough money to replace several buses that were destroyed in a fire four weeks ago. Those buses help over 200 people who have disabilities get to their jobs.

“We are excited to announce that we have raised over $484,000 to fully replace our bus fleet,” Vice President of Development Nicole Hoffmann said. It’s enough to replace four buses.

Images of the burned metal skeletons struck the community after the mysterious fire in Aspiro’s parking lot gutted the organization’s buses that were meant to transport clients of Aspiro to jobs in the community. The cost of replacing them was estimated at a half-million dollars.

Aspiro credits an amazing response from the community to raise money with the support of businesses, including PMI Entertainment and Lamar Advertising; foundations; and people in the community. A GoFundMe page for Aspiro raised $125,000 towards its $500,000 goal in 26 days.

Lamar Advertising was credited with the idea of having local media outlets join forces to get the word out. “Most of Green Bay’s local media responded to the call to work together and utilize the strength of the group to help Aspiro. The cooperation allowed this collaboration to come together quickly, and to my knowledge, this is the first time something like this has happened in Green Bay,” Don Snyder, GM of Lamar Advertising, said.

Aspiro says two minibuses have already been ordered. Once those are delivered, two more buses will be ordered. The buses

Since the fire, New Hope Center in Chilton loaned a minibus to Aspiro, and Oneida Transit helped out as well, offering shuttle services.

“Every single day we had messages and calls and donors calling and our families calling and offering messages of support. We were overwhelmed with how much our community came together to help us rebuild and get back on our feet,” Hoffmann.

Hoffmann said Aspiro hasn’t received the state fire marshal’s report on the cause of February’s fire.

Aspiro’s buses were previously damaged by catalytic converter thieves. Hoffmann said anti-theft cages have already been ordered and will be installed over the catalytic converters when the new buses arrive.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Texas Fire responds to crash on County Road WW on Tuesday, March 28
Multiple people injured following crash north of Wausau
Maple Hollow has done a few small batches to start off the syrup season.
Maple syrup season starting off in a sticky situation
Police clear scene in Merrill, say incident was not a standoff
Ashley King, 31
Bond set at $250,000 for Langlade County woman charged with child sexual assault
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms

Latest News

Early Start to Wildfire season in the State
Early Start to Wildfire season in the State
Police clear scene in Merrill, say incident was not a standoff
The DNR says more than a dozen grass fires have been reported around the state already this year
Wisconsin DNR reports increasing grass fires earlier than usual
Wausau West Track and Field
Wausau West track and field wins invitional
Wausau City Council discusses phase four of Athletic Park improvements