Granite Peak Pond Skim has record number of participants

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Annual Pond Skim event was held at Granite Peak on Saturday and it did not disappoint. This year’s pond was 90 feet long. The biggest Pond Skim challenge yet. Some made it look really easy, while others were diving headfirst into the water. Last year Granite Peak believed they had too many people completing the jump.

“Everybody was making it across, so we wanted to make it more challenging for them. We want to see someone getting wet,” says Granite Peak Bartender Paul Deininger.

To prepare for this jump one participant said they don’t really have a plan and expecting a swim.

“Drank a couple beers, trying to cruise this big old pond. I mean, hope for the best, expect the worse, you know,” said participant Robbie Mikulich.

If someone does happen to land in the freezing water, ski patrol is there ready to help.

“We do have Ski Patrol on sight and we do have people dressed in dry suits, so if people don’t make it across they will jump in and grab them or we have poles to pull them out,” said Deininger.

One person dressed up as Bob Ross talked about what he thought about his jump.

“Just tried to do the Pond Skim was not successful. I was about five feet short. Wish I would have went a little faster. I think I made a happy accident out there,” said participant Clayton Chase.

A hundred people signed up to do the Pond Skim. Other costumes included Han Solo, Chewbacca, lots of Beach Boys and many more.

