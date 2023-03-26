First Alert Weather: Can’t shake winter temperatures and risks of more flakes flying

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend will wrap up on a dry note with a fair amount of sun in the Northwoods, while some clouds work in during Sunday afternoon in Central Wisconsin. Temperatures will be close to average for this time of the year. A cold front will roll across the region on Wednesday morning, accompanied by snow showers. We are monitoring a storm system late week that will bring rain and perhaps some snow.

Welcome to the first Sunday of spring! As tends to be the case many of the past several years, the view outside your window doesn’t look anything close to spring-like with a decent amount of snow still on the ground and temperatures that haven’t risen to 50° yet this year. No less, sunshine will be common in the Northwoods on Sunday, while sun mixes with afternoon clouds in Central Wisconsin. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Partly cloudy Sunday night and a bit chilly with lows in the upper 10s north to low to mid 20s in Central Wisconsin. Intervals of sun and clouds to start the new work week on Monday with afternoon temps rising into the upper 30s to around 40s. More clouds than sun Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s.

Snow showers Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

The next weather maker will be a cold front that slides from north to south across the region Wednesday morning. This will spark snow showers, which will likely be occurring leading up to and during the morning commute Wednesday. Expect slippery roads for the first half of the morning, but as we go toward late morning, mainly just wet roads will be the story in the wake of the snow showers. Early indications are for a minor accumulation of an inch or two from these snow showers on Wednesday morning. Clouds breaking for sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the low 30s.

Rain may be mixed with snow as precipitation moves into the area on Thursday afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain or rain showers on tap for Friday. (WSAW)

A more significant storm system is on tap for late week. Low pressure will be working out of the Rockies and driving across the middle of the country. Rain, mixed with some snow at the onset Thursday afternoon, will overspread the area from SW to NE on Thursday. Periods of rain or rain showers are on tap for Thursday night and into the day on Friday. As low-pressure tracks NE, perhaps through southern Wisconsin, chilly air may wrap in and cause a changeover to snow Friday night. The snow is forecast to taper to snow showers, then come to an end during the morning on Saturday. It is too early to say how much rainfall or snowfall may occur, but we are going to keep close tabs on this storm system as the week goes along. Highs Thursday in the low 40s, low to mid 40s Friday, and in the mid to upper 30s on Saturday.

Rain mixing with snow later Friday night into early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Some sunshine is back for next Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

Highs will be running a bit below average this week. (WSAW)

