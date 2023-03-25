News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin DOJ, factory farm reach $215K pollution settlement

A factory farm has agreed to pay the Wisconsin Department of Justice $215,000 to settle pollution allegations
(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A factory farm has agreed to pay the Wisconsin Department of Justice $215,000 to settle pollution allegations.

The Legislature’s finance committee is slated to approve the deal during a meeting Tuesday. According to an analysis of the deal by the Legislature’s attorneys, the deal will settle allegations that Kinnard Farms improperly spread manure in Kewaunee and Door counties between 2018 and 2022, failed to timely submit an engineering evaluation for a feed storage area and failed to timely submit annual nutrient management plan updates.

The settlement also calls for Kinnard Farms to upgrade two waste storage facilities and a feed storage area.

The Kinnard operation includes 16 industrial farms with about 8,000 cows. The company has struggled with agricultural pollution for years as contaminants began showing up in private wells.

Kinnard Farms owner/operator Lee Kinnard said in a statement that the farms decided to settle rather than face a lengthy and costly dispute. He said the farms “look forward to pursuing state-of-the-art manure management technology.”

Kinnard Farms sued the state Department of Natural Resources in April 2022 over permitting changes that require the operators to limit the size of their herd and monitor groundwater for contamination. That lawsuit is still pending.

Most Read

2 arrested following drug investigation in Tomahawk
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Dave and Stephanie Hauser will be in New York City Thursday for their son Joey's game against...
Hauser parents detail watching their son in NCAA Tournament
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

Man who shot Milwaukee cop, stole squad car gets 40 years
FILE - Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos watches as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the...
Evers’ budget for state building projects rejected, for now
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported...
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate OK with Jan. 6 participant
Hackers attack Wisconsin court system computer network