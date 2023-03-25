News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead

Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were...
Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

The condition of those hospitalized was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested following drug investigation in Tomahawk
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Dave and Stephanie Hauser will be in New York City Thursday for their son Joey's game against...
Hauser parents detail watching their son in NCAA Tournament
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

Police say a dog lost its owner in a hit-and-run crash in Tennessee.
Dog remains unclaimed at animal shelter after owner hit, killed by truck on walk
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Light snow possible early Saturday
Softball 3-24
Marshfield, Rhinelander pick up Friday softball wins at the Hodag Dome
The Los Angeles Unified School District workers ended a massive strike. (KCAL, KCBS)
Los Angeles schools, union leaders reach deal after strike