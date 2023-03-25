Marshfield, Rhinelander pick up Friday softball wins at the Hodag Dome

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Both Marshfield and Rhinelander picked up wins at day two of the Donny Mac Softball Classic at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander Friday.

Both teams won Thursday night games to put them in the semifinals. In the semifinal matchup, the Tigers got an offensive explosion with a 15-2 win over Lakeland. Marshfield had two innings scoring seven runs or more to win the game handily and put themselves in the championship game.

As for Rhinelander, the Hodags matched strong offense with just enough defense to edge Clintonville 7-4. Adriana DeMeyer struck out the final batter of the game to preserve the win.

The two sides then met in the championship game, which Marshfield won 10-0 in five innings.

