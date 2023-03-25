First Alert Weather: Watching for more messy weather in the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last snow producer to impact the Badger State brought heavy snow to the southern and eastern parts, while North Central Wisconsin was spared more than some snow showers in the far south and east. Clouds along with intervals of sun to wrap up the weekend and into the early work week. Snow showers are possible Wednesday morning with a cold front. The next significant weather maker could have rain, a mix of rain/snow, and snow later in the week ahead.

Snowfall totals from southern and eastern Wisconsin on Saturday. (WSAW)

Records were set on Saturday for heavy snowfall in Green Bay and Madison, while the sharp cutoff in the snow was across our far southeastern and eastern counties. Snowfall of 10-15″ was measured in Green Bay, nearly 20″ in Menasha, 11″ in Janesville, 12.1″ in Madison, and almost 9″ in Milwaukee. That winter storm has exited to the northeast and in the way of the snow producer, a partly cloudy to clear Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows by daybreak Sunday in the upper 10s to low 20s.

A few clouds and chilly Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Sun mixed with clouds on Sunday and cool. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds Sunday and into Monday. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday is mostly cloudy and a bit chilly. Afternoon readings only topping out in the mid 30s. The next cold front will arrive late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. As it shifts south, snow showers are expected to affect the area leading up to and during the morning commute on Wednesday. The very early outlook is for perhaps 1-2″ of snowfall in parts of the region. That won’t be enough to have a First Alert Weather Day, but will possibly make for slippery road conditions during the morning on Wednesday. After that front moves out, some sun develops Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 30s.

Snow showers Wednesday morning with a cold front. (WSAW)

We are monitoring a more significant early spring storm for Thursday and the start of next weekend. This storm system is anticipated to be packing quite a bit more moisture and may lead to some heavy rainfall concerns, along with messy snowfall on the back end of the low-pressure Friday night into next Saturday. Rain, perhaps mixed with snow, could start to move into the region Thursday afternoon from SW to NE. Temperatures will warm up enough that any mix should go over to rain by the early evening hours. Periods of rain or rain showers Thursday night and much of the day on Friday. As low pressure then tracks across the state, chilly air may work in and begin a switch to snow from NW to SE Friday night, with the snow winding down on Saturday morning. It is way too early to say how much rainfall we may pick up and any potential amounts of snow. No less, this is something we are going to keep a close eye on and the storm evolves in the days ahead.

Rain, perhaps mixed with snow at the onset, arrives Thursday afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain is expected on Thursday night. (WSAW)

Rain on Friday, may start to mix with snow toward evening NW. (WSAW)

A change to all snow is possible Friday night as low pressure shifts to the east of the state. (WSAW)

Snow possible on Saturday morning. (WSAW)

