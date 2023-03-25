News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

East Thomas St. lots in Wausau could supply new homes

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After gaining several open lots, the City of Wausau is turning to taxpayers for advice on what to do with them. The city will hold a public neighborhood meeting on Monday to answer questions and lay out plans for the East Thomas Street neighborhood.

The city has recognized the need for single-family homes and is asking the community to provide some input through a visual preference survey, an input tool that is utilized by designers and urban planners.

Development Director Liz Brodek said the surveys are used to provide the city guidance while at the same time, offering people in the community a chance to be a part of the local redevelopment process.

“It’s really exciting to think that we could do something for the neighborhood that is truly neighborhood driven,” said Brodek. “The impact to the neighborhood would be significant to be able to add some homes back to the tax base, make them affordable to the price point to the homes that were lost to the reconstruction project.”

The city currently owns 13 lots, while as many as 10 single-family homes could be added.

Brodek added that the city is projecting late this summer into late fall to gather options and designs for what the lots could become. Once they receive final feedback and tweak some things, they hope to put out bids to contractors.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested following drug investigation in Tomahawk
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Dave and Stephanie Hauser will be in New York City Thursday for their son Joey's game against...
Hauser parents detail watching their son in NCAA Tournament
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

Revamping Empty lots on Thomas St.
Revamping Empty lots on Thomas St.
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Light snow possible early Saturday
Softball 3-24
Marshfield, Rhinelander pick up Friday softball wins at the Hodag Dome
People looking to work in Oneida Co. are having challenges finding a place to live
Housing shortage impacting employment in Oneida County