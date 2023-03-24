Three area softball teams start their seasons with wins in the Hodag Dome
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield, Lakeland and Rhinelander start their seasons 1-0 after winning their respective season-opening matchups.
Lakeland opened up their season with a 9-4 win over Kingsford from Michigan. After trailing 2-1 in the third, the Thunderbirds reeled off a five run inning to spring a 9-4 win.
Marshfield took down Rice Lake 11-4 behind runs scored from Madison Kraus in the first inning and an error in the third inning. Rhinelander dominated Boyceville behind a big inning in the fourth. Starting pitcher Adriana Demeyer controlled Boyceville in the 16-1 win. Rhinelander also scored six runs in the 6th inning.
