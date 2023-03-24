News and First Alert Weather App
Three area softball teams start their seasons with wins in the Hodag Dome

Lakeland Thunderbirds softball
Lakeland Thunderbirds softball(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield, Lakeland and Rhinelander start their seasons 1-0 after winning their respective season-opening matchups.

Lakeland opened up their season with a 9-4 win over Kingsford from Michigan. After trailing 2-1 in the third, the Thunderbirds reeled off a five run inning to spring a 9-4 win.

Marshfield took down Rice Lake 11-4 behind runs scored from Madison Kraus in the first inning and an error in the third inning. Rhinelander dominated Boyceville behind a big inning in the fourth. Starting pitcher Adriana Demeyer controlled Boyceville in the 16-1 win. Rhinelander also scored six runs in the 6th inning.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

