Stevens Point’s Hauser scores 18, Michigan State falls in OT in Sweet 16

NEW YORK, NY. (WSAW) - Joey Hauser scored 18 points in Michigan State’s Sweet 16 game as his Spartans lost a nail-biter to Kansas State, 98-93 in overtime, to bow out of the NCAA Tournament.

Hauser was 5/11 from the field, hitting four three-pointers including a go-ahead one with 7:55 left in regularion. His brother and Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser was in attendance, along with his parents Stephanie and Dave.

His Spartans took No. 3 Kansas State to the brink of overtime before a final possession came up empty.

Hauser also topped the 1,000 career points mark in a Michigan State uniform. He acknowledged earlier this season that this is likely his last collegiate season despite having one more year of eligibility remaining.

The shot that gave Joey Hauser 1,000 career points as a Spartan 🔥 @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/yElZSChUNC — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 23, 2023

