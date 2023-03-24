News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point’s Hauser scores 18, Michigan State falls in OT in Sweet 16

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (10) plays against Marquette a second-round college...
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (10) plays against Marquette a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY. (WSAW) - Joey Hauser scored 18 points in Michigan State’s Sweet 16 game as his Spartans lost a nail-biter to Kansas State, 98-93 in overtime, to bow out of the NCAA Tournament.

Hauser was 5/11 from the field, hitting four three-pointers including a go-ahead one with 7:55 left in regularion. His brother and Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser was in attendance, along with his parents Stephanie and Dave.

His Spartans took No. 3 Kansas State to the brink of overtime before a final possession came up empty.

Hauser also topped the 1,000 career points mark in a Michigan State uniform. He acknowledged earlier this season that this is likely his last collegiate season despite having one more year of eligibility remaining.

