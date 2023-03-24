News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Russians, American delayed in space to return in September

FILE - This undated handout photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the...
FILE - This undated handout photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the International Space Station (ISS).(Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Two cosmonauts and an astronaut who were supposed to leave the International Space Station this month will be brought back to Earth in late September, doubling their time aboard the orbiting laboratory to more than a year, Russia’s space agency announced Friday.

The return of Russians Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and NASA’s Frank Rubio was delayed after the Soyuz capsule they planned to ride in developed a coolant leak while docked to the space station.

An empty Soyuz was sent to the station in late February to serve as a rescue capsule. The three-person replacement crew that was originally scheduled to be aboard that capsule is now set to head for the space station on Sept. 15, the Roscosmos space agency said.

Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio are to return on Sept. 27; they launched into space on Sept. 21, 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested following drug investigation in Tomahawk
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup
Dave and Stephanie Hauser will be in New York City Thursday for their son Joey's game against...
Hauser parents detail watching their son in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

New York Police Department officers of the emergency service unit arrive at the courthouse...
Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting
Picture of Taylor Schabusiness during hearing March 24, 2023.
Green Bay murder suspect Taylor Schabusiness found competent to stand trial
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau celebrate ‘inseparable’ US-Canada relations