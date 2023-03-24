News and First Alert Weather App
Man, 79, sentenced to life for fatal Portage County shooting

Miles Bradley, 78, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide(Portage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - A 79-year-old Amherst man convicted of shooting and killing an elderly man will spend life in prison.

Miles Bradley agreed to the terms of a plea on Thursday. He pleaded no contest to the charge of first-degree intentional homicide and was found guilty as a result.

He’ll be eligible for parole in 30 years-- He would be 109 at that time.

On Nov. 27, 2022, investigators responded to a home on Yellow Brick Road in the town of Amherst around 12:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Inside the home, they found the body of Clarence Banks, 92. Bradley was arrested at the scene.

Investigators said Bradley and another person lived at the home. Banks was visiting the other individual who is his relative. Also, inside the residence at the time of this incident was a fourth person who is a relative to Banks and the other homeowner.

Investigators said before Banks was shot and killed, Bradley and the other person who lived at the home got into an argument. During the argument, Bradley armed himself with a handgun and made statements he was going to kill Banks.

Banks exited his bedroom in the basement of the residence and started to walk up the stairs to investigate what the argument was between Bradley and the other individual. While Banks walked up the stairs from the basement, Bradley shot and killed Banks.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

