News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man stabbed wife to death during bible study, police say

A Minnesota man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during bible study. ( WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, RAMSEY COUNTY JAIL, CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) - Corinna Woodhull had overcome addiction and depression, but she could not survive domestic violence.

According to court documents, the 41-year-old and her husband, Robert Castillo, were sitting together at a weekly bible study on Tuesday.

Witnesses told investigators the two did have marital problems, but it seemed they were getting along.

They then described Castillo whispering something to Woodhull.

He reacted by pulling out a knife and stabbing her, witnesses told investigators.

The Ramsey Count Attorney’s Office says Castillo is charged with second-degree murder.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says Robert Castillo is charge with second-degree murder.
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says Robert Castillo is charge with second-degree murder.(WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, RAMSEY COUNTY JAIL, CNN)

Woodhull is survived by her five children, but she also leaves behind a community of recovering addicts who described her as an inspiration and a beacon of hope.

“It hurts to sit here and talk about her not being here,” says Phil Tyler.

Tyler is the founder of Against All Odds Ministries, a group he says was made better because of Woodhull’s enthusiastic attendance.

“It’s powerful. It takes courage to get out of our comfort zone sometimes and I always tell people your story can change people’s life. And Corinna treated people with love and encouragement and was a beacon of hope for people,” Tyler describes.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
2 arrested following drug investigation in Tomahawk
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup
Roommate says man thought police were after him prior to escaping and falling from Landmark apartments

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
Suspected Iran drone kills US worker in Syria; US retaliates
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial
Military tensions are at a high point as the pace of both North Korean weapons tests and...
North Korea claims ‘radioactive tsunami’ weapon test
A Minnesota man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during bible study.
Man charged with killing wife at bible study