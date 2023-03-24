First Alert Weather: Sunny, tranquil Friday, nuisance wet snow possible early Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Quiet and tranquil weather on tap Friday. Expect sunshine to remain on tap for much of the day, helping highs to warm into the low/mid 40s for the afternoon. Weekend highs should remain in the 40s, but with an increase in cloud cover Saturday, some areas may only reach the upper 30s. A nuisance of snow could accumulate over portions of Central Wisconsin early Saturday as a low pressure system tracks from the southwest towards the northeast.

Sunny and tranquil Friday (WSAW)

A low pressure system sitting over the southern parts of the United States Friday, with track towards the Great Lakes states Saturday. Portions of Wisconsin can expect to see wet and soggy type of weather for the first half of the weekend. Not everryone will see wet slushy kind of weather, but areas over Marathon, Wood, Portage, and further south and east, expect to see a nuisance of wet snow starting to accumulate before sunrise Saturday.

Light trace of snow could accumulate over parts of Central Wisconsin before sunrise Saturday (WSAW)

The system’s track will continue to progress off to the east, northeast, quickly pushing snow out of Central Wisconsin by mid-morning hours. Amounts for Central Wisconsin, from a trace up to an inch. Higher amounts of wet slushy kind of snow to accumulate further east, ranging from 1 up to 4 inches. We do not expect this system to dump large amounts of snow.

A nuisance of snow to accumulate over Central Wisconsin early Saturday, with 1 to 4 inches of wet slushy snow to accumulate across Eastern Wisconsin (WSAW)

Expect cloudy skies for much of the region Saturday, with winds breezy at times as the low pressure system passes through. Northern winds gusting up to 20, 25 mph. Highs remaining relatively mild, in the low 40s for much. Good news is, sunshine should make a return for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

Some breezy winds throughout Saturday (WSAW)

Highs consistent in the 40s, but breezy and cloudy Saturday (WSAW)

