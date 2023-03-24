News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Sunny, tranquil Friday, nuisance wet snow possible early Saturday

Have the sunglasses handy, Friday. Highs remaining consistent around the 40s through the start of the upcoming work week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Quiet and tranquil weather on tap Friday. Expect sunshine to remain on tap for much of the day, helping highs to warm into the low/mid 40s for the afternoon. Weekend highs should remain in the 40s, but with an increase in cloud cover Saturday, some areas may only reach the upper 30s. A nuisance of snow could accumulate over portions of Central Wisconsin early Saturday as a low pressure system tracks from the southwest towards the northeast.

Sunny and tranquil Friday
Sunny and tranquil Friday(WSAW)

A low pressure system sitting over the southern parts of the United States Friday, with track towards the Great Lakes states Saturday. Portions of Wisconsin can expect to see wet and soggy type of weather for the first half of the weekend. Not everryone will see wet slushy kind of weather, but areas over Marathon, Wood, Portage, and further south and east, expect to see a nuisance of wet snow starting to accumulate before sunrise Saturday.

Light trace of snow could accumulate over parts of Central Wisconsin before sunrise Saturday
Light trace of snow could accumulate over parts of Central Wisconsin before sunrise Saturday(WSAW)

The system’s track will continue to progress off to the east, northeast, quickly pushing snow out of Central Wisconsin by mid-morning hours. Amounts for Central Wisconsin, from a trace up to an inch. Higher amounts of wet slushy kind of snow to accumulate further east, ranging from 1 up to 4 inches. We do not expect this system to dump large amounts of snow.

Light trace of snow could accumulate over parts of Central Wisconsin before sunrise Saturday
Light trace of snow could accumulate over parts of Central Wisconsin before sunrise Saturday(WSAW)
A nuisance of snow to accumulate over Central Wisconsin early Saturday, with 1 to 4 inches of...
A nuisance of snow to accumulate over Central Wisconsin early Saturday, with 1 to 4 inches of wet slushy snow to accumulate across Eastern Wisconsin(WSAW)

Expect cloudy skies for much of the region Saturday, with winds breezy at times as the low pressure system passes through. Northern winds gusting up to 20, 25 mph. Highs remaining relatively mild, in the low 40s for much. Good news is, sunshine should make a return for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

Some breezy winds throughout Saturday
Some breezy winds throughout Saturday(WSAW)
Highs consistent in the 40s, but breezy and cloudy Saturday
Highs consistent in the 40s, but breezy and cloudy Saturday(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
2 arrested following drug investigation in Tomahawk
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup
Roommate says man thought police were after him prior to escaping and falling from Landmark apartments

Latest News

7 Things You Need 2 Know 03.24.23
7 Things You Need 2 Know 03.24.23
Scouting for Food Drive 03.24.23
Scouting for Food Drive 03.24.23
Lakeland Thunderbirds softball
Three area softball teams start their seasons with wins in the Hodag Dome
Marshfield Safety Referendum
Marshfield holds public meeting to discuss upcoming safety referendum