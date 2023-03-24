News and First Alert Weather App
Plea deal likely for suspect charged in elderly man’s murder

Miles Bradley, 78, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Miles Bradley, 78, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - A 79-year-old Amherst man accused of shooting a killing an elderly man is scheduled to reach a plea deal in the case and will avoid a jury trial.

Miles Bradley remains in the Portage County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. He’s charged with first-degree intentional homicide. The shooting happened on Nov. 27.

Investigators responded to a home on Yellow Brick Road in the town of Amherst around 12:30 a.m. early that morning for the report of a shooting. Inside the home, they found the body of Clarence Banks, 92. Bradley was arrested at the scene.

Investigators said Bradley and another person lived at the home. Banks was visiting the other individual who is his relative. Also, inside the residence at the time of this incident was a fourth person who is a relative to Banks and the other homeowner.

Investigators said before Banks was shot and killed, Bradley and the other person who lived at the home got into an argument. During the argument, Bradley armed himself with a handgun and made statements he was going to kill Banks.

Banks exited his bedroom in the basement of the residence and started to walk up the stairs to investigate what the argument was between Bradley and the other individual. While Banks walked up the stairs from the basement, Bradley shot and killed Banks.

Online court records show a plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 27. If a plea agreement is no reached, a trial will be held in August.

