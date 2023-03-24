News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

6 arrested in plan to ship fentanyl to Madison, DOJ reports

(Arizona's Family)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Five people from Madison were among the six suspects arrested so far as part of an investigation into Fentanyl shipments to the Wisconsin capital, the state Dept. of Justice revealed Friday morning.

The individuals were allegedly part of a plan to ship approximately 11 pounds of the deadly drug through the mail. DEA agent John McGarry noted how much that amount of Fentanyl is by pointing out, “only two milligrams, equivalent to just a few grains of salt, is a potentially lethal dose.”

In addition to the six people already taken into custody, law enforcement agents have obtained warrants for the arrest of two other individuals, whose names were not released.

Lloyd McKire-Bennett, 27, Dejon Glover, 21, Christopher Wilson, 46, Deshawn Davis, 27 and John Maser, 34 all of Madison, and Yoshi Walker, 25, Minneapolis were arrested.

As law enforcement rounded up the suspects, they also reported finding six guns, one of which was converted to be fully automatic.

“We’re committed to dismantling the networks that traffic this and other dangerous narcotics and to holding those who sell fentanyl and other dangerous drugs accountable,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement announcing the arrest.

All of the suspects are facing federal drug trafficking charges, the DOJ indicated.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested following drug investigation in Tomahawk
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup
Dave and Stephanie Hauser will be in New York City Thursday for their son Joey's game against...
Hauser parents detail watching their son in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Disabled Wisconsin voters say absentee law not followed
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Trial date set for Plover man charged with infant abuse case
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
New defense for murder suspect Taylor Schabusiness asks for new competency exam
Scouting for Food to begin Saturday, March 25
Area scouts to begin Scouting for Food collection drive on Saturday