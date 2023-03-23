WSAW-TV’s GM/VP Al Lancaster named WBA Hall of Fame inductee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - General Manager and Vice President of WSAW-TV, Al Lancaster is one of four Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame inductees for 2023.

Lancaster spent most of his more than 40-year career as a leader at broadcast stations across Wisconsin in both radio and TV. The stations he has led were successful by numerous measures including award recognition, financially, and in community service.

Lancaster started his career on the air in college at WSUP at UW-Platteville and professionally at WEKZ in Monroe. He moved into sales at Mid-West Family in La Crosse where he quickly became one of the radio group’s top sellers. He shifted to television first at WKOW-TV in Madison and then as national sales manager at WXOW-TV/WQOW-TV in La Crosse/Eau Claire. He led sales leadership roles at WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo, Michigan and WEAU-TV in Eau Claire before his shift into station management.

Lancaster was station manager at WLAX-TV/WEUX-TV in La Crosse/Eau Claire for five years before, in 2000, making his final move to WSAW-TV/WZAW-TV. The stations won numerous awards during his tenure and were honored for their community service efforts.

Lancaster served as chair for both the WBA Board and WBA Foundation Board and was active on several WBA committees. He also served as a community leader in numerous capacities, demonstrating his commitment both to broadcasting in Wisconsin and the spirit of community service that comes with being a great broadcaster.

Lancaster will retire in March.

Other WBA Hall of Fame inductees include Bob Meyer; who is known by farmers across Wisconsin for his booming voice and dedication to agriculture, Jonathan Øverby; who has built a career of success with the core belief that “music has the power to bridge cultural divides and increase the understanding of diverse groups worldwide, and Joanne Williams, who has more than 45 years in broadcasting has won her accolades and the respect of her fellow broadcasters and the members of the community she has dedicated herself to serving.

Inductees are chosen each year from nominations by WBA members, family members and friends. Broadcasters who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame include managers, personalities, engineers, reporters, educators and those broadcasting pioneers who were all of the above.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.