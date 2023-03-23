News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin unemployment drops to record low numbers in February

(MGN ONLY)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary employment estimates for the month of February 2023, which showed Wisconsin’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to a record low of 2.7%.

In addition, total seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs increased by 7,500 in February and 50,300 year-over-year to hit a new record high of 2,997,400. The total jobs number puts the state at 3,400 jobs above pre-COVID-19 peaks.

“Wisconsin is hard at work and February’s record low unemployment rate of 2.7% demonstrates the importance of workforce development efforts to equip job seekers with in-demand skills,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. “Gov. Tony Evers’ 2023-25 proposed biennial budget aims to build on this momentum by removing employment barriers, advancing regional solutions, and encouraging career growth in health care and green careers. Through paid family and medical leave, the governor’s budget also will make Wisconsin more competitive when it comes to attracting and retaining talent.”

Wisconsin’s record-low unemployment rate of 2.7% for February is down 0.2 percentage points from January and beats the previous record low of 2.8% set in January-April of last year. The state’s labor force participation rate of 64.5% in February was unchanged from January. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.6% with a labor force participation rate of 62.5% for the month.

In a report by CBS News, the country’s growing inflation is a factor from the declining unemployment rate. Many economists have suggested the country would need to see an unemployment rate of around 6% for inflation rates to decrease.

Today’s full report can be viewed on DWD’s premier source for labor market information, WisConomy.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Roommate says man thought police were after him prior to escaping and falling from Landmark apartments
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand

Latest News

The Tactical Emergency Medical Services team in Marathon Co. is made up of 12 fire and law...
TEMS team follows law enforcement into risky situations for safety
Youth Conservation Corps
Students aged 15-18 can apply to be part of conservation corps in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest
Basketball coach Tom Weinkauf
Wausau West girls basketball coach Tom Weinkauf retires
Joey Hauser plays for Michigan State, his brother Sam is a Boston Celtic, both are SPASH grads
Hauser parents traverse the country taking in son Joey's NCAA Tournament run