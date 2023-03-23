Wausau West girls basketball coach Tom Weinkauf retires
The coach confirmed the news to NewsChannel 7
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West girls basketball coach Tom Weinkauf has retired. The coach confirmed the news to NewsChannel 7, citing a “lack of energy” as one of the reasons.
Weinkauf’s career in coaching spans a half a century, including stops as the Marathon boys basketball head coach in the 1970s and the Newman girls basketball coach. Weinkauf has six WIAA state titles, with three in a row at Marathon from 1975-77, and three with Newman in 2002, 2010 and 2011.
Weinkauf coached at Wausau West for six seasons, with a record of 102-41. He was 671-172 as a girls coach, with 15 trips to the state tournament and 18 conference titles.
Wausau West did not make an announcement regarding a replacement.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.