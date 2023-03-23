Wausau West girls basketball coach Tom Weinkauf retires

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West girls basketball coach Tom Weinkauf has retired. The coach confirmed the news to NewsChannel 7, citing a “lack of energy” as one of the reasons.

Weinkauf’s career in coaching spans a half a century, including stops as the Marathon boys basketball head coach in the 1970s and the Newman girls basketball coach. Weinkauf has six WIAA state titles, with three in a row at Marathon from 1975-77, and three with Newman in 2002, 2010 and 2011.

Wausau West girls' BB coach Tom Weinkauf has announced he his retiring from his position & coaching. Weinkauf is a 6-time WIAA state champion with 3 titles as boys' coach (Marathon in 1975, '76 & '77) & 3 titles as a girls' coach (Newman Catholic 2002, '10 & '11). #wisgb #wisbb — Chad Holmes (@ChadHolmesWI) March 23, 2023

Weinkauf coached at Wausau West for six seasons, with a record of 102-41. He was 671-172 as a girls coach, with 15 trips to the state tournament and 18 conference titles.

Wausau West did not make an announcement regarding a replacement.

