Virtual charter school WAVE to host interest fair on March 30

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A virtual charter school will host an interest fair for families hoping to learn more about programming.

WAVE offers full and part-time enrollment opportunities to students living in the state of Wisconsin.  The interest fair is Thursday, March 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the Longfellow Administration building located at 415 Seymour Street.

Full-time students can participate in WIAA sports, clubs, and activities at one of the campuses in the district.  If students have transportation, they can opt for a blended online/brick-and-mortar schedule with up to two classes at one of the physical campuses in the district.

Part-time students, including those who are primarily home-schooled, can take up to two classes at WAVE. Students living in rural areas who may not have access to AP courses, world languages, and other opportunities can take advantage of WAVE while staying enrolled at their resident school.

