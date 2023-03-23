News and First Alert Weather App
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) -Summerfest has announced more than 100 headliners for the 2023 concert series.

The lineup includes Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band, ODESZA, Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons, Earth, Wind & Fire, Noah Kahan, Ava Max, The Pretty Reckless, Sean Paul, Coi Leray, Three 6 Mafia, Buddy Guy, Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes, and more.

The series begins June 22 and runs over three weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8. Concerts are held at multiple stages including the BMO Pavilion and American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Tickets are on sale now.

The full lineup can be seen here.

