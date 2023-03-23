News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Students aged 15-18 can apply to be part of conservation corps in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

Youth Conservation Corps
Youth Conservation Corps(USDA)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Students aged 15-18 can apply now through April 15 to be part of the Youth Conservation Corps team that will work on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest this summer.

The team will monitor trail conditions and maintain popular recreational sites including campgrounds, picnic areas, and boat launches. The employment period is a ten-week term from June to August. Exact dates are negotiable based on school calendars and pay is $15 per hour.

The YCC program is dedicated to career development, and 20 percent of the workweek will include educational activities and service-learning projects. Corps members gain exposure to a variety of careers in natural resources and conservation. No prior work experience is necessary. Corps members will work side-by-side with a federal employee and on-the-job training will be provided.

Students will report to district offices for eight-hour workdays, Monday-Friday. Positions are available in the Eagle River, Florence, Lakewood, Laona, and Park Falls districts.

Each student must provide a teacher’s letter of recommendation along with their application. You can submit your application and letter of recommendation from your teacher by mail, email, or in person at your local district office.

Apply here by April 15.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Roommate says man thought police were after him prior to escaping and falling from Landmark apartments
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand

Latest News

The Tactical Emergency Medical Services team in Marathon Co. is made up of 12 fire and law...
TEMS team follows law enforcement into risky situations for safety
Basketball coach Tom Weinkauf
Wausau West girls basketball coach Tom Weinkauf retires
Joey Hauser plays for Michigan State, his brother Sam is a Boston Celtic, both are SPASH grads
Hauser parents traverse the country taking in son Joey's NCAA Tournament run
Wisconsin unemployment drops to record low numbers in February