Students aged 15-18 can apply to be part of conservation corps in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Students aged 15-18 can apply now through April 15 to be part of the Youth Conservation Corps team that will work on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest this summer.

The team will monitor trail conditions and maintain popular recreational sites including campgrounds, picnic areas, and boat launches. The employment period is a ten-week term from June to August. Exact dates are negotiable based on school calendars and pay is $15 per hour.

The YCC program is dedicated to career development, and 20 percent of the workweek will include educational activities and service-learning projects. Corps members gain exposure to a variety of careers in natural resources and conservation. No prior work experience is necessary. Corps members will work side-by-side with a federal employee and on-the-job training will be provided.

Students will report to district offices for eight-hour workdays, Monday-Friday. Positions are available in the Eagle River, Florence, Lakewood, Laona, and Park Falls districts.

Each student must provide a teacher’s letter of recommendation along with their application. You can submit your application and letter of recommendation from your teacher by mail, email, or in person at your local district office.

Apply here by April 15.

