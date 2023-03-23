Registration open for Pisanki Polish Easter eggs decorating class

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the most recognized aspects of Polish Easter traditions are Polish easter eggs.

A class will be held Tuesday, March 28 at 10 at Schalow’s Nursery in Marshfield for people to learn this tradition. Registration is required. The cost of class is $25/ person. To register, call 715-591-3478, extension 2.

In Polish, it’s called “pisanki”, which translates to ‘to write’. To create the eggs a special pen is used to apply liquid wax to make a design onto the egg. It’s then colored and heated to remove the wax and reveal the design.

The class is taught by Annella Platta.

Because the eggs are hallowed out and cleaned they can be used as decorations for Christmas and Easter.

To book a pisanki party, email Annella Platta at annellaspisanki@icloud.com or send her a message on Facebook. You can also check out her work on Instagram @AnnellaDesign

