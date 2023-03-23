Public turns out for meeting on new Saratoga Solar Project

SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - In late September of 2022, the Wood County Solar Project went online just east of Nekoosa.

Now, a new Saratoga Solar Project is being proposed by Kansas city-based Savion Renewable Energy. The proposal plant would be slightly smaller with a 52.5 megawatt storage component. I would also sit right next to the existing solar project.

At a public meeting Wednesday night, Savion explained the site would produce enough to power 40,000 homes and have an economic impact of $600,000 that would be split between the town and the county.

“Hopefully the economic impact will help provide change in its own way”, said Garrett Ketchen, Senior Development Manager with Savion.

The Saratoga Solar Project would also create jobs for the area. Rhonda Carrell is the chairwoman for the Town of Saratoga. She’s in favor of the 150.5 megawatt solar energy facility. However, there are still many questions.

“If chemicals are stored on site for herbicides, concerns about fires or explosions we are trying to work through that in a joint developer agreement”, explained Carrell.

The developers proposed clean renewable energy that will benefit the environment.

“I think we were able to learn from and really strength what was done the first time around and even develop this project in a more smoother way, “said Ketchen.

Before anything is decided, the chairwoman said it’s important for everyone to be fully informed on how the 1,200 acers would be used.

“Residents have been concerned about the loss of animal habitat, the loss of recreational property, the loss of trees because all of that land was public use previously”, says Rhonda Carrell, town of Saratoga chairwoman.

Construction is expected to start at the end of 2024 but not before more planned meetings with residents.

Savion is anticipating a commercial operation date at the end of 2025.

