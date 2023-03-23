News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Public turns out for meeting on new Saratoga Solar Project

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(SayCheeeeeese / Wikipedia)
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - In late September of 2022, the Wood County Solar Project went online just east of Nekoosa.

Now, a new Saratoga Solar Project is being proposed by Kansas city-based Savion Renewable Energy. The proposal plant would be slightly smaller with a 52.5 megawatt storage component. I would also sit right next to the existing solar project.

At a public meeting Wednesday night, Savion explained the site would produce enough to power 40,000 homes and have an economic impact of $600,000 that would be split between the town and the county.

“Hopefully the economic impact will help provide change in its own way”, said Garrett Ketchen, Senior Development Manager with Savion.

The Saratoga Solar Project would also create jobs for the area. Rhonda Carrell is the chairwoman for the Town of Saratoga. She’s in favor of the 150.5 megawatt solar energy facility. However, there are still many questions.

“If chemicals are stored on site for herbicides, concerns about fires or explosions we are trying to work through that in a joint developer agreement”, explained Carrell.

The developers proposed clean renewable energy that will benefit the environment.

“I think we were able to learn from and really strength what was done the first time around and even develop this project in a more smoother way, “said Ketchen.

Before anything is decided, the chairwoman said it’s important for everyone to be fully informed on how the 1,200 acers would be used.

“Residents have been concerned about the loss of animal habitat, the loss of recreational property, the loss of trees because all of that land was public use previously”, says Rhonda Carrell, town of Saratoga chairwoman.

Construction is expected to start at the end of 2024 but not before more planned meetings with residents.

Savion is anticipating a commercial operation date at the end of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Police, Wausau School District say incident at Wausau East was ‘swatting’
Wisconsin lottery says 2 win it big in central Wisconsin
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Antetokounmpo’s big night helps Bucks trounce Spurs 130-94
Update on Saratoga Solar Project
Update on Saratoga Solar Project
The All-Stars are nominated and voted for by area coaches
2023 NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball All-Stars - Large Schools
Owner of Down to Earth Greenhouse says it might be easier to start with a plant that’s already...
Greenhouse prepares thousands of plants for busy spring season