Outdoor enthusiasts to gather in Wis. Dells for Open Season Expo

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Outdoor enthusiasts have an opportunity to experience all things hunting, fishing and outdoor-related during the Wisconsin Open Season Sportsman’s Expo taking place this weekend.

The latest products, gear and equipment will be featured at the expo, which will he be held at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. Attendees will also have a chance to attend educational seminars and demonstrations, and meet industry leaders,’ Bonnier Events said.

Sales Director Brandon Censky said the event is family-friendly and will feature lots of outdoor-related activities, and includes a Trophy Deer Contest, a highlight of the expo.

“It’s kind of like our Super Bowl I guess you’d call it, its our biggest event, longest running one so it’s a celebration for us,” Sales Director Brandon Censky said.

According to Censky, many of the exhibitors offer exclusive “Try, Before You Buy” demo opportunities and special “Show-only” pricing.

“They’re going to be coming in and seeing manufacturers, retailers, all sorts of brands in the industry whether its camouflage, the latest gear you can get, all these manufacturers are going to be there selling products to our attendees,” he said.

The expo will begin on Friday, March 24 and remain open from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., continue Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and finish on Sunday, March 26 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m, according to Bonnier Events.

